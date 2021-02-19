Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.73 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

