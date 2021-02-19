Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after buying an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,432,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after buying an additional 393,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 258,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after buying an additional 195,756 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,167 shares of company stock worth $2,210,835. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.27 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

