Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,195 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $28,335,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.