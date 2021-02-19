nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 6225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.