nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

LASR opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

