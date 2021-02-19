Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

NBLX opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

