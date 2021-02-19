Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,714,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,564,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,235,000 after buying an additional 1,166,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,242,000 after buying an additional 604,379 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,274,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,074,000 after buying an additional 583,169 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,379,000 after acquiring an additional 801,299 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

