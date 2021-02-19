NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €40.68 ($47.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 710.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.38. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($53.18).

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

