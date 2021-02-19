North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$18.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

NOA stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,816. The stock has a market capitalization of C$454.50 million and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.07. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$15.99.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.73 per share, with a total value of C$127,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,280. Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032 over the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.