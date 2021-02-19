North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,600 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $11.96 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

