North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.58. 254,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 87,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $390.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.