Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 22nd

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 22nd. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NGABU stock opened at $11.98 on Friday.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II.

