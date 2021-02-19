Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.59. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.95. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

