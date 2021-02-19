Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.47.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,840 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $96.78. 41,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,364. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.