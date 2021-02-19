Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,840 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

