Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

