Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading Up 8.4%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 15,389,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 25,126,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $291.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

