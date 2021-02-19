Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $36.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $36.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $36.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $265.29 on Friday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $2,953,137. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

