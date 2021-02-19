Nutrien’s (NTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. TD Securities currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Nutrien from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

