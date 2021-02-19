Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.02

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and traded as low as $14.88. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 197,525 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.