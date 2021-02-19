Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Major Shareholder Sells $154,341.88 in Stock

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $154,341.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $41,990.40.

NYSEAMERICAN NES opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

