NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

TSE NVA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.60. 708,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$361.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$2.35.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

