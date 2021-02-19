nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $50,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.