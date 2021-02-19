NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $412,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $597.01. The company had a trading volume of 278,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The firm has a market cap of $369.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

