NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 790,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $412,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $597.01. The company had a trading volume of 278,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The firm has a market cap of $369.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.