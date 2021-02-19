Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $46.64 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,238.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

