OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. OceanaGold Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36.

About OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.