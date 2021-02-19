Old North State Trust LLC Buys 417 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 382.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $11.02 on Friday, reaching $604.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The stock has a market cap of $373.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

