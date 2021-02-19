Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.05. 26,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

