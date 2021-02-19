Old North State Trust LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

