Old North State Trust LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3,211.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 741,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 718,650 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 158,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,824. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,955 shares of company stock worth $72,428,394 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

