Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Up 5%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $50.98. 152,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 82,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLMA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

