Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Olin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,610,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

