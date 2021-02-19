Olin (NYSE:OLN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.98. 1,021,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,326,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Olin by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 100.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 222,517 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

