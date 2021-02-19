Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

OMC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 57,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,470. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.