Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 13.4%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s stock price dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 970,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 596,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

ONDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ondas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ondas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000.

About Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.