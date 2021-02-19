ONE (NYSE:AONE) Shares Up 7%

One (NYSE:AONE) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. 305,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 189,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ONE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000.

ONE Company Profile (NYSE:AONE)

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

