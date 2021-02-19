OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 134,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

