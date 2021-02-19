OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

PBR stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.04.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

