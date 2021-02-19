OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

