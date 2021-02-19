Opacity Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $193,188.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00504474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00064081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00092073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00076868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00082391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00448131 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

