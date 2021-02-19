Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 157,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

