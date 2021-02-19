Oppenheimer Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Shares of WING stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wingstop by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $36,482,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.