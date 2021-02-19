Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

MX stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

