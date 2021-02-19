OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 6.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.96 and last traded at $62.20. Approximately 358,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 266,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.58.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a P/E ratio of -163.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.