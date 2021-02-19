Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.33 ($15.69).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.83 and a 200 day moving average of €9.74. Orange S.A. has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.