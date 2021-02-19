OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 10.8%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.73. 24,301,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 33,554,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

