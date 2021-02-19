Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $955,335.14 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORGO opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

