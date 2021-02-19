Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT) Shares Down 15.1%

Orient Telecoms Plc (ORNT.L) (LON:ORNT)’s stock price traded down 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.08 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.08 ($0.29). 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a market cap of £2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40.

Orient Telecoms Plc Company Profile

Orient Telecoms Plc provides managed telecommunications services in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company offers broadband, dedicated internet access, wireless, IP Transit, IPLC, leased line, SD-WAN, satellite, private area network, and voice and VOIP solutions; application and security products, such as firewall, antivirus, endpoint security, MS 365, and SIEM services; web and email hosting, and cloud storage and security services; and water drone, smart street light, and hyper health services.

