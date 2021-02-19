Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 12.5%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,276,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,454,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oriental Culture stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Oriental Culture at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oriental Culture Company Profile (NYSE:OCG)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual customers of various kinds of collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

