Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.39. The company has a market cap of £4.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

In other news, insider Helen Kirkpatrick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,406.58).

Origin Enterprises Company Profile (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

